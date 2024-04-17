The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

