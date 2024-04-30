PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2,890.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

