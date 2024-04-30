Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

Natural Health Trends stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 million, a PE ratio of 134.20 and a beta of 0.83. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.29%.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

About Natural Health Trends

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Articles

