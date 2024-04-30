ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.