ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNETFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

