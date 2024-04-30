Envista (NVST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Envista to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Envista to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. Envista has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35.
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.
