Envista (NVST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Envista to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Envista to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. Envista has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

