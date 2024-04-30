StockNews.com Lowers Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Electromed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Electromed Stock Performance

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $141.03 million, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.43. Electromed has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $17.85.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Electromed stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 4.89% of Electromed worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

