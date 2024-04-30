IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.86 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.82.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IRIDEX
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.