Carpenter Technology (CRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRS opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $84.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

