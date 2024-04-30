StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $3.31.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,247,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Tonix Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.5% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 7.02% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

