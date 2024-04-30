Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Receives C$6.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.00.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Desjardins downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Athabasca Oil

Insiders Place Their Bets

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$130,340.00. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATH opened at C$4.98 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$2.54 and a 52 week high of C$5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.48.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of C$315.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5260059 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.