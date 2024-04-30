Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.25.

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock.

TTEK opened at $193.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.68. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $132.29 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

