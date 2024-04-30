Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 6.0 %
NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 62.62% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Drilling Products
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.