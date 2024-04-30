Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 62.62% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

