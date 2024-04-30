Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 62.62% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

