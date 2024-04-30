Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Neutral Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.66. Roku has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035 in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $1,536,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 209.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 71,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

