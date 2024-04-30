Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sify Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Sify Technologies stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

