CLSA Begins Coverage on H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

CLSA began coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTHT. Macquarie began coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

H World Group Stock Down 1.6 %

HTHT opened at $39.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. H World Group has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. H World Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 31.50%. Research analysts forecast that H World Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in H World Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in H World Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in H World Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

