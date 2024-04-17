Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) to Issue $0.31 Dividend

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3102 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $31.92.
About Siemens Healthineers
