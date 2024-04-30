2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.31.

2U Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.83. 2U has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. On average, research analysts expect that 2U will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 2U

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 33.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of 2U by 33.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

