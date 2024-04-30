Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to C$240.00 at ATB Capital

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$235.00 to C$240.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$193.10.

TSE WCN opened at C$224.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$228.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$206.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$174.74 and a 52 week high of C$234.79.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.78 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 8.9363601 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.34, for a total transaction of C$690,760.94. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$637,613.03. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.34, for a total transaction of C$690,760.94. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,157. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

