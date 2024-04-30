Canaccord Genuity Group Trims CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Target Price to C$160.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$166.00 to C$160.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIB.A. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$167.30.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
