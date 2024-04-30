Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %
Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.01 and a current ratio of 19.01. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $191.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.09.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
View Our Latest Research Report on Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acumen Pharmaceuticals
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.