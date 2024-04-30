Vermilion Energy (VET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of C$1.36 per share for the quarter.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of C$522.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.34 million.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$16.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.60.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -33.10%.

VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.10 per share, with a total value of C$48,300.00. In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

