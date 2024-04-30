Lobo EV Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:LOBO) Quiet Period Will End on April 30th

Lobo EV Technologies’ (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 30th. Lobo EV Technologies had issued 1,380,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,520,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Lobo EV Technologies Stock Performance
Lobo EV Technologies stock opened at 3.30 on Tuesday. Lobo EV Technologies has a 52-week low of 2.43 and a 52-week high of 5.79.
About Lobo EV Technologies
