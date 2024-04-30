Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Orion Group Trading Down 6.7 %

ORN stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $224.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $160.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Travis J. Boone bought 12,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,924.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Orion Group news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle bought 8,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,861.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,430 shares of company stock worth $156,340. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 2,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

