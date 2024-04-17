Brokerages Set WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WKME shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 46.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272,756 shares during the period. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter worth about $11,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WalkMe by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of -0.13. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WalkMe

(Get Free Report

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Analyst Recommendations for WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

