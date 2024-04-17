EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $113.54 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $816.99 million and $113.54 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000940 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001110 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001299 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,123,255,288 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,262,963 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

