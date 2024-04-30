NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,883,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

