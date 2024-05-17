Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading 4.8% Higher

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.81. 407,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,244,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGML. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,605,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 104,630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $423,000. Nucleo Capital LTDA. increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 2,796,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 266,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

