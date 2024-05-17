Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,500 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 349,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Immix Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMMX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. 90,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,353. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $64.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.24. Immix Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

About Immix Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Immix Biopharma by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Immix Biopharma by 26.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.