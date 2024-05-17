Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,500 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 349,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Immix Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMMX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. 90,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,353. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $64.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.24. Immix Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.75.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Immix Biopharma
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
