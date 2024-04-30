Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Rating Increased to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Free Report) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 0.93. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.36 and a twelve month high of C$8.79.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$405.46 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 1.21%. Research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.1995734 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

