Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

ALNY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

