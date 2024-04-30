Ark (ARK) One Day Volume Hits $7.83 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Ark has a total market cap of $130.46 million and $7.83 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001502 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002556 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,505,852 coins and its circulating supply is 180,506,604 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

