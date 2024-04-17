Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 24.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72.

CRH Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.