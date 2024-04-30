TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.950-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $938.2 million-$965.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.4 million. TriMas also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.95-2.15 EPS.
TriMas Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 168,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. TriMas has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $29.07.
TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.44 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
TriMas Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at TriMas
In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,759,288.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
TriMas Company Profile
TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TriMas
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.