WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 19,578 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the quarter. Nordic American Tankers comprises 0.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.32% of Nordic American Tankers worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $4,267,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 783.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 484,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 429,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 662,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 351,216 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,047,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 152,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. 1,173,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.