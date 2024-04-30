WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 113,522 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,522 shares during the period. Manitex International comprises 2.6% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 4.32% of Manitex International worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Manitex International by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 42,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 315,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Manitex International Stock Performance

Shares of MNTX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. 41,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,451. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manitex International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitex International

(Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

