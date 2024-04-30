WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $10.25 Million Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,893 shares during the quarter. LSI Industries accounts for about 3.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 2.52% of LSI Industries worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $2,847,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1,506.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 153,673 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 376,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,480 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,073,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYTS. StockNews.com raised shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

LYTS traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. 47,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,253. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $425.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.85.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

