WealthTrust Axiom LLC Grows Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.31% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 124.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 56,624 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Realty Income Trust

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,141.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of UHT stock remained flat at $35.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 48,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,525. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.45 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 247.87%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Further Reading

