WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 3.2 %

VOD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $12.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.