WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 222 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,023 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in BHP Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 48,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,249. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.