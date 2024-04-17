Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.39. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

