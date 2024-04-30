Investment House LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 169.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

