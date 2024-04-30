Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,560,000 after purchasing an additional 289,973 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,033,484 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,681,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 521,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,576,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.62.

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

