Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 189 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $238.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.37 and its 200 day moving average is $255.01. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.