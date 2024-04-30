Avaii Wealth Management LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FGRO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 155,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FGRO opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.00 million, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.39.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

