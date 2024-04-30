Investment House LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 77,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.21. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $68.20.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

