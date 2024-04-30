Cerus (CERS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Cerus to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 67.17% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cerus Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of CERS stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cerus has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CERS shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
