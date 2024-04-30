Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,547 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,645 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average is $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $103.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 92.55%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

