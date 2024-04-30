Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Stake in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,127 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in GEN Restaurant Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $257,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 379,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,984,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENK traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. 3,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,451. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

GEN Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:GENK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GENK shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,248.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez acquired 48,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $290,296.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,025.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Wook Jin Kim acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,248.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 59,039 shares of company stock valued at $371,611 over the last 90 days.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

