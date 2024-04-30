Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,069 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 98.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ELF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,457,064 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 1.0 %

ELF traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.08. The stock had a trading volume of 196,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

