Intrust Bank NA Sells 165 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

MDLZ traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 944,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,148. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

